-
The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, has cut carbon emissions in New England and neighboring states to about half what they were in 2005. The…
-
Nine states in the region, including Maine, say they will set more aggressive limits on pollution by electricity generation plants.The Regional Greenhouse…
-
While the federal government pulls back from global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas pollution, the New England states are considering more aggressive…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine businesses would receive a 40% increase in funding for their participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap and…
-
WASHINGTON - For the first time ever, power plants must limit carbon emissions under a Clean Power Plan released today by the Obama administration. The…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A new report finds that the nation's first market-based program to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide from new and existing power plants…
-
WESTBROOK, Maine -- Environmental advocates gathered in Westbrook this morning to celebrate what they say is the success of a multi-state regional…
-
Coal-burning power plants are bracing for new carbon regulations due out in June. In the Midwest where there are states that get as much as 70 percent of…