Unannounced Active Shooter drills in schools are scaring America's students without making them any safer. That's one of the conclusions found in a new…
With lockdown drills now commonplace in public schools, experts question if they're doing more harm than good. "We don't light a fire in the hallway to practice fire drills," one professor tells NPR.
Neighbors may have heard gunfire near Deering High School in Portland Saturday morning, but it was all part of a drill.About 150 law enforcement officers,…
Thousands of students across the country walked out of their schools Wednesday in remembrance of the 17 victims of last month's school shooting in…
Among those speaking out in Maine Thursday about gun violence and proposals to arm school teachers were several hundred teachers, administrators, parents…
School walkouts in support of stricter gun laws continued Thursday morning after schools were closed due to weather on Wednesday.Dozens of students left…