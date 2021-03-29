-
Environmental groups in Maine are applauding the resignation of embattled Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt.President Trump…
-
EPA administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned while under investigation for serval ethics violations.Maine Rep.Chellie Pingree is happy to see him go,…
-
As parts of Maine woke up to a second day of air quality warnings Thursday, the Natural Resources Council of Maine plan to send a letter to President…
-
Maine Congressperson Chellie Pingree sharply criticized Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt for ethics issues and for…
-
The U.S. Senate has voted to confirm Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as head of the Environmental Protection Agency. Environmental activists are…
-
Maine Sen. Susan Collins' staff is hearing from another group of protesters, who converged outside her office in Portland Thursday morning chanting,…
-
Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine said Thursday that he will vote against President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Scott Pruitt to head the…