Sen. Troy Jackson

Leaders of both parties in the Maine Legislature are at odds over calling themselves into a special session next month to deal with hundreds of bills left…
Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Allagash, wants to require state agencies and institutions to buy American products, such as iron and…
Gov. Janet Mills delivered her first State of the State address Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, Maine Public's Morning Edition host Irwin Gratz…
Maine Senate President Troy Jackson announced a new bill Friday that he says will increase access to quality child care for Maine's most vulnerable…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A new Maine law sets a licensing fee for manufacturers of opioids doing business in the state as part of an effort to hold the companies…
Maine Senate President Troy Jackson Friday once again defended his decision to criticize the hiring practices of Bath Iron Works’ parent company, at a…
PORTLAND, Maine - Members of the Maine timber industry are pushing back at a proposal against aerial spraying of herbicides in the state's forests. The…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Democrats in the Maine Senate plan to roll-out legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs. Senate President Troy Jackson and…
The 21 Democratic state senators have selected their leadership for the new Legislature, and they say they are ready to move swiftly on Gov.-elect Janet…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's Republican governor and a Democratic senator are set to discuss the challenges facing loggers and the state's logging industry.…