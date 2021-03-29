-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's smelts, a small fish beloved by ice fishermen, appear to be continuing a rebound in population after years of decline. Rainbow…
CASTINE, Maine - An environmental advocacy group in rural Maine is looking for volunteers to collect data about smelts, which are tiny fish that have been…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ Maine fishing regulators will soon shut down the state's popular spring smelt fishing season along the southern coast. Regulators…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ Winter ice fishing for smelt is a tradition in Maine, but fishermen say warm temperatures made this the shortest season in decades.…
MACHIAS, Maine - The Downeast Salmon Federation is training volunteers to help survey the rainbow smelt populations in Downeast Maine.The group is holding…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine is making it more difficult to fish for smelts in an effort to help the wriggling fish rebuild populations that have plummeted in…
PORTLAND, Maine - The future of Maine smelt fishing is up for a key vote that could restrict the harvesting of the wriggling fish.A Maine advisory…
BOWDOINHAM, Maine - Breaded and fried in butter, smelts are a delicacy for many Mainers. But the small forage fish, which once roamed the estuaries and…