-
In her annual State of the Judiciary speech, Maine Chief Justice Leigh Saufley called for additional funds for the courts, but is also asking legislators…
-
Chief Justice Leigh Saufley says Maine needs more alternatives to incarceration if the state wants to stem the rising numbers of drug prosecutions that…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The state's drug crisis was the focus of Maine Chief Justice Leigh Saufley's annual State of the Judiciary address. "The wave of drug…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - In her annual State of the Judiciary speech to the Legislature, Maine Chief Justice Leigh Saufley called for a study of the way Maine…