A new task force will convene for the first time Thursday to consider how and where to lease potentially vast swathes of the Gulf of Maine to offshore…
Two leases, granted to Norwegian energy giant Statoil, would allow the company to look for oil offshore — on two parcels of land near the Georges Bank and…
A Norwegian company that dropped its plans to build a wind farm off the Maine coast after Republican Gov. Paul LePage intervened in the approval process…
There's enough wind power potential right now off the Atlantic coast to power five million homes, according to a report released today by coalition of…