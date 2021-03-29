-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The state Senate followed the recommendation of the Legislature’s Education Committee and rejected Gov. Paul LePage’s nomination of Susan…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Democratic-controlled Maine Senate has denied one of Republican Gov. Paul LePage's nominees to the University of Maine System Board…
-
Gov. Paul LePage's nomination of conservative businesswoman Susan Dench to the University of Maine System board of trustees has been rejected by the…
-
By AlannaDurkin, The Associated Press AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine panel has rejected one of Republican Gov. Paul LePage's nominees to the University of Maine…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - At a confirmation hearing next week, state lawmakers are likely to spend time probing the views of one of Gov. Paul LePage's recent…