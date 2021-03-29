-
The nearly 500-page Republican tax overhaul bill is poised to become law. While the broad outline of the plan is widely known, all of the details in the…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is calling media coverage of her support for a tax overhaul "unbelievably sexist."The House on…
-
After passing their respective tax overhaul bills, the U.S. House and Senate are trying to reconcile the differences in their legislation. While they do…
-
Speaking Sunday on the CBS's Face The Nation, Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins discussed the GOP tax bill, saying Republican leaders have assured her…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she may change her vote on the GOP tax overhaul if her amendments are not included in…
-
About a dozen members of the faith community say they won’t be moved when Sen. Susan Collins’ Portland office closes Thursday evening.Rev. Jim Gertmenian…
-
Maine faith leaders and community members gathered in front of St. Luke's Cathedral in Portland Tuesday to call on U.S. Sen. Susan Collins to reject the…