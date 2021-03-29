-
New Hampshire-based Concord Coachlines says it is "reconsidering" its policy of allowing Border Patrol agents to board buses and perform immigration…
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have arrested a man who they say admitted to crossing illegally into the United States from Canada, at…
Over the past several weeks, agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection have carried out random stops of people to question them about their…
The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol's Maine office says its agents have interviewed occupants of 21 Canadian-registered boats since last fall. The…
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents arrested a Guatemalan man Thursday who entered the U.S. border illegally near a Maine port of…
An immigration checkpoint set up on I-95 in Penobscot County Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a man with an outstanding deportation order, 10…
BANGOR, Maine - An immigration checkpoint set up on Interstate 95 in Maine resulted in the arrest of a Haitian immigrant with an outstanding deportation…
A little less than one month after a video taken by a passenger showed an employee of Concord Coach Lines telling a passenger in Bangor that they had to…
The U.S. Border Patrol is running daily citizenship checks on buses traveling from Fort Kent toward the state's interior and making periodic checks on…
The Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP) division hopes to hire 1,300 new border patrol officers over the next several…