The pandemic continues to put Mainers out of work than average.The Maine Department of Labor reported Thursday that it received 2,705 first-time claims…
The unemployment rate in Maine dipped below 7% in August, but labor officials warned the jobs picture in the state has been erratic since the start of the…
Unemployment in Maine's three urban areas rose in July.But the July numbers, released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, may be a more…
The Maine Department of Labor announced Friday that it is reinstating work search requirements for some individuals receiving employment benefits.During…
The newest COVID-19 stimulus plan that Senate Republicans released Monday would cut supplemental unemployment benefits from $600 to $200 a week. That…
There is a new online short-form questionnaire that is designed to help Mainers who have not been able to start an unemployment claim, for any number of…
More Mainers went back to work in June. The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the state's unemployment rate fell from 9.3 percent in May to…
A half-dozen Republican members of the Maine House of Representatives are calling for a special session of the legislature to deal with spending and other…
Unemployment benefits have been a lifeline for many people who have lost work because of the pandemic. But the huge federal expansion of the unemployment…
Thousands of Mainers have reported problems in trying to obtain unemployment. Thousands of other Mainers have had unemployment claims fraudulently filed…