There won't be unemployment checks for Maine health care workers who refuse a COVID vaccine

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine health care workers who are not yet fully vaccinated ahead of the deadline at month’s end shouldn't count on unemployment benefits as a safety net.

The Maine Department of Labor said Thursday that refusing to comply with an employer’s policies, including a health or safety policy, typically disqualifies a person from benefits.

Already, a small number of workers have quit rather than be vaccinated ahead of the deadline at month’s end. There’s a medical exemption but not religious or philosophical exemptions.