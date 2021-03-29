-
BAR HARBOR, Maine - Scientists are investigating the Maine death of a 35-foot-long humpback whale that had a history of becoming entangled in fishing…
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. - The National Marines Fisheries Service is proposing to expand a restricted fishing area off of Massachusetts by 912 square miles to…
Federal fisheries regulators have announced measures intended to reduce the number of large whales getting entangled in fishing gear along the Atlantic…
BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) _ A group of Bar Harbor, Maine whale watchers took the Save The Whales slogan to heart. The group of 200 whale watchers helped…