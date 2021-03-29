-
PORTLAND, Maine - A major nor’easter that battered the north Atlantic coast swept across Maine Tuesday, knocking out power to tens of thousands, stranding…
-
A powerful winter storm has left more than 100,000 homes and businesses in the dark in Maine.CMP was reporting nearly 98,000 power outages and Emera Maine…
-
Maine Public TV Air Times: Thur., February 16 at 10:00 pm Sat., February 18 at 11:00 am Explore why some Mainers choose to spend the winter in Florida and…
-
Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., January 26 at 10:00 pmSat., January 28 at 11:00 amHere is Winter, seen through the lives of those who live it each year…
-
Maine is home to lots of big, beautiful old houses that are expensive to heat in the winter and to keep cool during the warmer months. It's a problem at…
-
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) _ The historic barrage of snow and cold in New England this winter has pushed back the gardening season and left behind damaged…