Chicago Cubs Cuddle Actual Cubs At Training Camp

With Major League Baseball's opening day just a little more than a week away, teams from across the nation are in training camps, busy preparing for the start of the 2016 season.

But not too busy to cuddle with some baby bears.

On Friday, the Chicago Cubs brought two tiny bear cubs to training camp in Mesa, Ariz. Fuzzy fun ensued.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon has been known for his, um, unorthodox approach to keeping his players loose. In 2014, his last season managing the slumping Tampa Bay Rays, he turned to a Seminole medicine man to help the club. Maddon also brought a python, a penguin and a cockatoo to the clubhouse and organized themed road trips for his players.

And as the Cubs manager, Maddon has brought in animals for his players. Last year, he turned Wrigley Field into a miniature zoo in the name of team bonding.

These cubs, though, take the cuteness cake.

