How Ranchera Music Helped 1 Woman Fall In Love With Her Mexican Culture

By Adrian Florido,
Adrian Florido
Published February 13, 2018 at 4:24 PM EST

Before Valentine's Day, love is in the air. But sometimes, love hurts. It's a harsh reality that many Mexicans deal with by listening to rancheras, traditional songs from Mexico's countryside that you can put on when you need a good cry. One young woman found a connection to her ancestors through the sounds of guitars and tears.

A longer version of this storyoriginally aired on NPR's Latino USA.

Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.