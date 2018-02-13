How Ranchera Music Helped 1 Woman Fall In Love With Her Mexican Culture

Before Valentine's Day, love is in the air. But sometimes, love hurts. It's a harsh reality that many Mexicans deal with by listening to rancheras, traditional songs from Mexico's countryside that you can put on when you need a good cry. One young woman found a connection to her ancestors through the sounds of guitars and tears.

A longer version of this storyoriginally aired on NPR's Latino USA.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.