Top Stories: Russia Vows Retaliation Over U.K. Expulsions; Slovakia Political Unrest

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Russia Promises Reprisals To U.K. As White House Calls Out Moscow Over Poison Attack.

-- Slovakia's Prime Minister Offers To Resign Amid Protest Over Journalist's Murder.

-- Sister Of Charleston Shooter Dylann Roof Arrested After Menacing Social Media Post.

-- Not In Kansas Anymore: United Airlines Mix-Up Sends German Shepherd To Japan.

And here are more early headlines:

In Syria, Thousands Flee Regime Bombardment. (Guardian)

Thousands Of Ethiopians Seek Asylum In Kenya After Attacks. (Africanews)

Radio Corporation, IHeartMedia, Files For Bankruptcy. (Variety)

W.H.O. Investigating Plastic's Effect On Human Health. (Telegraph)

Hong Kong Architect Creates Tube Homes For Housing Shortage. (Star Online)

