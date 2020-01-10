© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nun Requests A Kiss From Pope Francis. He Obliges

Published January 10, 2020 at 6:45 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Many Christians hold the idea that nobody's perfect, everybody fails, but you keep trying. Pope Francis publicly demonstrated this when he walked in St. Peter's Square. A woman yanked his hand. He shouted and swatted her away. He later apologized and then had another chance. A nun called out to him from a crowd and requested a kiss. This time he replied, promise you won't bite? She promised, and the pope gave her a peck on the cheek. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.