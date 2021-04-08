Film Composer Hans Zimmer Turns To Creating Ringtones

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Do the ringtones on your phone leave you feeling sort of empty inside? Composer Hans Zimmer wants to change that. He's famous for scoring films like "Inception" and "Dunkirk." And now he is writing music for your phone. Zimmer worked with Chinese phone maker Oppo to offer two unique ringtones, along with music for alarms and text notifications. He said he wants the ringtone to, quote, "open a door that says there's the possibility to feel something." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.