Stinky Red Algae Shows Up At Scarborough Beach

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) - Beachgoers are disappointed by the appearance of sticky and smelly red algae at Pine Point Beach.

Town officials said the Asian red algae is an invasive species that tends to show up in early August, turning the sand and surf reddish-brown.

Steve Buckley, deputy director of the public works department, said the red algae is not harmful even though it's sometimes confused with dangerous red tide.

Buckley says it should disappear this fall as the weather gets cooler.