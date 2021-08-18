© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Outdoors

Stinky Red Algae Shows Up At Scarborough Beach

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published August 18, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) - Beachgoers are disappointed by the appearance of sticky and smelly red algae at Pine Point Beach.

Town officials said the Asian red algae is an invasive species that tends to show up in early August, turning the sand and surf reddish-brown.

Steve Buckley, deputy director of the public works department, said the red algae is not harmful even though it's sometimes confused with dangerous red tide.

Buckley says it should disappear this fall as the weather gets cooler.

Tags

Environment and OutdoorsScarboroughinvasive species
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press