Soggy weather doesn't stop fans from flocking to CT's Soundside Festival for Noah Kahan, Boyz II Men

Music fans filled Seaside Park in Bridgeport over the weekend to take in the sights and sounds of the Soundside Music Festival.

There was a last-minute change as Foo Fighters dropped out of the event for undisclosed reasons. Some festivalgoers grumbled about that, but there were plenty of other musicians to take in, like Goo Goo Dolls, Boyz II Men, Lisa Loeb and Grace Potter.

Noah Kahan was Saturday night’s headliner. And Jessica Holm from western Massachusetts was pumped about his appearance.

“I hope Noah Kahan doesn’t cancel because of the rain. I came all the way here for him and it’s my birthday,” she said.

What was only supposed to be an hour of precipitation turned into a full day of misty and hard rain that came down relentlessly. Some came prepared with their own plastic ponchos and blankets. Others were left to figure it out, so some looked for garbage bags and others squished into one of the few tented areas.

1 of 5 — Soundside Music Festival Charlotte Ettl, Elizabeth Ettl, Kendall Cunningham, and Sophia McCullough sit in the rain outside of the hair braiding station on day one of the Soundside Music Festival, Bridgeport Connecticut on Sep. 28th, 2024. “We’re okay, we’re just cold and wet. And we kind of don’t know what to do at the moment. But we’re excited to see Noah Kahan.” said Elizabeth Ettl. Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public 2 of 5 — Soundside Music Festival “I’m so sorry, my hands are frozen.” said Shannon finch as she stands in the 63 degree weather, in the unexpected rain, with only a trash bag she received from the festival custodial team to help keep her dry. Two women, Shannon Finch and Kacie Power stand in the rain during the Soundside Music Festival, Bridgeport Connecticut on Sep. 28th, 2024. Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public 3 of 5 — Soundside Music Festival People take cover and crowd the Craftbeer Hall on day one of the Soundside Music Festival, Bridgeport Connecticut on Sep. 28th, 2024. The Craftbeer Hall was one of the few tents on location open to everyone to be able to stand under during the rainy weather. Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public 4 of 5 — Soundside Music Festival People sit in the rain with plastic poncho’s and garbage bags during the first night of the Soundside Music Festival, Bridgeport Connecticut on Sep. 28th, 2024. Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public 5 of 5 — Soundside Music Festival People were covering themselves with trash bags to help keep themselves warm and dry from the cold rain at Soundside Music Festival, Bridgeport Connecticut on Sep. 28th, 2024. Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public

Kahan, a Vermont native, was one of the most anticipated performances. He’s generated a national fanbase after his critically acclaimed and award-winning album “Stick Season.” He has a strong New England fanbase, too, as his songs are about growing up as a New Englander.

But during his performance, Kahan issued Connecticut an apology.

Previously, Kahan had said that Connecticut is not a part of New England — comments that generated some controversy.

“My name is Noah Kahan and I owe your state an apology. I see the weather! This is New England,” he said on stage.

He later sported a Hartford Whalers Jersey.

Kahan’s performance electrified the crowd, with people dancing, jumping and singing throughout the sold-out festival fields.

1 of 5 — Soundside Music Festival Teddy Swims on day two of the Soundside Music Festival, Bridgeport Connecticut on 29th, 2024. Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public 2 of 5 — Soundside Music Festival The crowd puts their hands up during Boyz II Men at Soundside Music Festival, Bridgeport Connecticut on Sep. 28th, 2024. Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public 3 of 5 — Soundside Music Festival Anna Eureyecko sits on Jason Hobbs’s shoulders during The Bleachers’ set on the final day of the Soundside Music Festival, in Bridgeport Connecticut on Sep. 29th, 2024. Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public 4 of 5 — Soundside Music Festival A woman holds a sign that says “Jake! Your smile is beautiful!” during the Greta Van Fleet set on day two of the Soundside Music Festival, Bridgeport Connecticut on Sep. 29th, 2024. Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public 5 of 5 — Soundside Music Festival The crowd during The Bleachers set at Soundside Music Festival, Bridgeport Connecticut on Sep. 29th, 2024. Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public

Despite the rain, other performances also brought in high energy. Boyz II Men performed their greatest hits, getting the audience moving and invested into the moment — having security workers and fans alike in awe.

On day two, acts like Greta Van Fleet, Teddy Swings and The Bleachers all took to the stage. Their performances had fans singing their hearts out. Some sat on shoulders, as giant beach balls flew through the crowd.

