In 2025, minimum wage hits at least $15 an hour in half of New England states

Connecticut's minimum wage goes up to $16.35 an hour in the new year — by far the most in New England and the third-highest state minimum wage in the country.

The 66-cent increase was calculated using a measure of inflation — the federal employment cost index — as required by state law. Connecticut's rate will be just below those in California and Washington state.

Two other New England states have laws requiring automatic minimum wage adjustments. Vermont, where the rate increases from $13.67 to $14.01, and Maine, going from $14.15 to $14.65, tie their increases to the consumer price index.

Rhode Island's rate rises above both those states, to $15 an hour, although no future increases are scheduled. That's the same level as in Massachusetts. The Bay State — once New England's minimum wage leader — hasn't boosted its rate since 2023.

New Hampshire's minimum wage has not increased since 2009; it remains at the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour.

Not all workers covered

Depending on state law, certain segments of workers operate under different rules. Some categories of farm workers can be paid significantly less in some states — $8 per hour in Massachusetts and $7.25 in Vermont, for example.

Tipped workers also generally receive lower wages directly from their employers, on the assumption that tips will make up the difference. If total pay does not hit the minimum wage, the employers are legally required to make up the difference — although some researchers and restaurant servers say that doesn't always happen.

A ballot question in Massachusetts seeking to increase the base minimum wage for tipped workers failed during the 2024 election.