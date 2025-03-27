Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Attorney General Charity Clark wants Vermonters to protect their 23andMe data

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published March 27, 2025 at 10:45 AM EDT
A woman with shoulder-length hair talks to another person
Brian Stevenson
/
Vermont Public
Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Jan. 28.

Vermont's attorney general is encouraging customers of the genetic analysis company 23andMe to take steps to protect their data.

23andMe is in the process of looking for a buyer after filing for bankruptcy, raising questions about the safety of that data.

Thousands of Vermonters have submitted DNA samples to the service to learn more about their medical history and family lineage.

And Attorney General Charity Clark is concerned about what will happen to those genetic samples.

"My concern is that I believe in privacy," Clark said. "If someone doesn't want their private biometric data shared with a random third party, another company or whoever, they should be able to say, 'No thanks' and keep that private."

The 23andMe website has instructions to permanently delete your DNA information.

"I really believe that our data belongs to us and we should control our data, so I am concerned that in a bankruptcy proceeding that data could be considered an asset and be sold to who knows who," Clark said.

More from NPR: 23andMe is filing for bankruptcy. Here's what it means for your genetic data

Deleting your 23andMe data

If you want to permanently delete your data from 23andMe, there's an option in your account to do so. Here's how you can find it:

  1. Log in to your 23andMe account.
  2. Go to profile settings.
  3. Find the "23andMe Data" section and click view.
  4. If you want a copy of your data before removing it, choose to download it to your device now. Otherwise you won't be able to access it again.
  5. Find the "Delete Data" section.
  6. Click "Permanently Delete Data."
  7. Confirm your request.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel