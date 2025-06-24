Fire and ice: Even during a heatwave, hypothermia is a risk at higher summits in NH

Temperatures are soaring across the state, and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is warning about heat-related health risks for hikers out on the trails this week.

First responders rescued two 16-year-olds who were going in and out of consciousness while hiking with a camp group yesterday on Gap Mountain in Jaffrey. One of them was able to hike down with help from the responders, but the other hiker had to be carried down in a litter. Both hikers were taken to the hospital.

Heading out for a hike? Don't forget these 10 essentials. 1. Map 2. Compass 3. Warm clothing 4. Extra food and water 5. Flashlight or headlamp 6. Fire starters 7. First aid kit 8. Whistle 9. Rain/wind jacket and pants 10. Pocket knife Click here for more tips from NH Fish and Game.

But Fish and Game Sergeant Matthew Holmes says the risk isn’t just from high temperatures: Hikers should be prepared for the cold – in addition to extreme heat – during the summer.

“Hypothermia is always a risk,” Holmes said. “August has been one of our deadliest months historically because of warm days and then freezing after dark at night.”

Last Friday, New Hampshire Fish and Game field nearly 10 calls from hypothermic hikers. Rescuers helped one woman from Mount Washington's Gulf Trail where winds reached 120 miles per hour and the temperature was 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

Holmes says hikers should be aware that big drops in temperature and sustained winds are always possible, especially when hiking in the White Mountains.

“[Mount Washington has] the world's worst weather. Peaks aside from Mount Washington throughout the area get very, very cold either due to weather fronts or the elevation,” Holmes said. “Combined with clear skies and wind after dark, hypothermia and cold weather related injuries are something that we are absolutely concerned about.”

During heatwaves, hikers sweat profusely, and that moisture becomes dangerous when it’s cold. Holmes says people can get hypothermia even when temperatures are above freezing.

“Even at 50 degrees with the wind, somebody who's not prepared with extra layers can absolutely become a victim of hypothermia.”

How to protect yourself from the heat and the cold

If you're planning to hike during a heatwave, be prepared for the heat with extra water, food, and electrolytes.

“Sweating and dehydration will do a number on our bodies. So aside from having water, we want to make sure that hikers are packing supplemental nutrients,” Holmes said.

For the cold, Holmes says hikers should bring warm layers on their hikes through the White Mountains, even during a heat wave. And make sure you store those extra layers in some waterproof material in case you drop your pack in a brook.

“You can't be warm unless you're dry,” Holmes said.. “No matter what they're made out of, they're not going to help you unless they're dry.”

Additionally, New Hampshire Fish and Game says hikers should purchase a Hike Safe Card so they don’t have to pay for rescue costs in case of an emergency. They should also bring the Ten Essentials on their hikes.



Ultimately, Holmes says hikers need to be prepared for the unexpected to happen, and the mountains can be unforgiving.

“Everybody out there is a long ways from the road, and their ability to save themselves is oftentimes going to make all the difference in the world.”

