MSMT: Tootsie

June 25 to July 12
msmt.org
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Maine State Music Theatre's upcoming production of Tootsie: June 25 to July 12, 2025.

Tootsie is a hilarious and heartwarming musical comedy about actor Michael Dorsey, who disguises himself as a woman, Dorothy Michaels, to land a role in a Broadway show.

Based on the iconic Dustin Hoffman film of the same name, Tootsie explores themes of identity, gender roles, and the challenges of navigating personal and professional life. The show delivers laughter and insight. As Michael’s new persona takes on a life of her own, he learns valuable lessons about honesty, love, and self-acceptance.

Maine State Music Theatre’s Tootsie will be performed at the Pickard Theater in Brunswick from June 25th through July 12th.

Insider's look at Tootsie with Curt Dale Clark: