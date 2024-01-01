It's Maine International Film Festival time! The 2024 Maine International Film Festival (MIFF) is ON! and once again Maine Public is excited to be a Media Sponsor of this seminal event. MIFF showcases the best of American and international cinema with world premieres, classic revivals, inspiring performances, and exhibitions. MIFF highlights some of Maine and New England’s most innovative filmmakers.

The festival will open Friday, July 12, with Every Little Thing, an infectiously charming documentary about Terry Masear, who dedicates her life, love, and savings to rescuing countless tiny hummingbirds. The Maine-made feature film The Ghost Trap will serve as this year’s centerpiece on Wednesday, July 17. Gorgeously shot on Maine’s stunning seawaters, the adaptation of K. Stephens’ novel follows a young lobsterman caught in an increasingly threatening industry. Closing out the festival on Sunday, July 21, is the Irish feature Kneecap. A completely atypical music biopic, Kneecap charts the rise of the eponymous Belfast, Northern Ireland-based group, starring the band as themselves, and exploring how they sculpted their own defiant sound rapping in their native Irish language.

This year’s program includes a special series spotlighting new Rwandan cinema, including feature films and shorts alike. MIFF and the Maine Film Center’s international reputation has steadily grown over the years as the organizations continue to build working partnerships overseas. Last year, MFC Executive Director Mike Perreault served as a juror in the Mashariki African Film Festival in Kigali, Rwanda. He made several connections in Kigali and the festival is excited to welcome Rwandan filmmakers Yuhi Amuli and Myriam Birara to MIFF this year to present the Maine premieres of their films Citizen Kwame and The Bride, respectively.