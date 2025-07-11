Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Flooded again, Sutton residents return to damaged homes

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published July 11, 2025 at 2:39 PM EDT
A man stands in a washed out driveway
1 of 9  — david-gray-driveway-sutton-calendar-brook-road-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250711.jpg
David Gray examines his driveway on Calendar Brook Road in Sutton on Friday.
Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public
A section of a road is completely disconnected. The river beneath is visible.
2 of 9  — suttonflooding-lynburke-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250711.jpg
Flooding in Caledonia County Thursday evening took out a bridge on Lynburke Road that goes over the Passumpsic River. The road, pictured on Friday, July 11, is currently closed.
Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public
A mountain landscape on a sunny day
3 of 9  — burke-mountain-from-sutton-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250711.jpg
Looking east at Burke Mountain from Underpass Road in Sutton.
Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public
A road is washed out
4 of 9  — sutton-hollow-road-flooding-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250711.jpg
Sutton Hollow Road in Sutton was washed out in Thursday's flash flooding.
Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public
The ground has given way under a home, and the deck has been ripped askew
5 of 9  — calendar-brook-home-sutton-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250711.jpg
A flood-damaged home on Calendar Brook Road in Sutton pictured on Friday, July 11.
Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public
A white building with signs that read "Sutton town offices" and "emergency scene ahead"
6 of 9  — sutton-town-office-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250711.jpg
According to initial estimates, repairs to Sutton town infrastructure could cost upwards of a million dollars — after the town has already spent millions on recovery from previous floods.
Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public
A dump truck empties its bed on a washed-out road. An excavator sits nearby
7 of 9  — suttonflooding-road-repair-vermontpublic-sutton-20250711.jpg
Crews work to repair flood damage in Sutton on Friday, July 11.
Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public
People stand near a bridge
8 of 9  — bridge-passumpsic-river-lyndon-vermontpublic-stevenson-20250711.jpg
Bystanders check out a bridge on Route 5 that crosses over the Passumpsic River in Lyndon on July 11, 2025.
Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public
Kayla Gray's home on Calendar Brook Road in Sutton, photographed July 11, 2025.
9 of 9  — kayla-gray-home-calendar-brook-rd-sutton-vermontpublic-hirschfeld-20250711.jpg
Kayla Gray's home on Calendar Brook Road in Sutton, photographed July 11, 2025.
Peter Hirschfeld / Vermont Public

State officials say Caledonia County appears to have suffered the worst damage from Thursday’s flash floods. And nowhere took a harder beating than the small town of Sutton, where multiple homes were severely damaged or destroyed.

As of Friday morning, roughly 20 homes remained cut off from road access, according to Kyle Seymour, the town fire chief.

The storm also wreaked havoc on Sutton’s roads, culverts and ditches — after the town had spent millions on repairs from the previous years’ flooding.

More from Vermont Public: Flash flood damage comes into focus in Northeast Kingdom, Addison County

Michelle Tanner lives in the lone property on Sutton Hollow Road. She didn’t realize the Calendar Brook had leapt its banks until she got ready to leave the house at about 3 p.m. Thursday to do her afternoon farm chores.

“And then I looked out the window and I’m like, holy [crap], we’re flooding,” Tanner said in her silt-covered lawn Friday morning. “And I called my husband and told him to get his butt home. And he couldn’t believe it because it wasn’t raining in Lyndonville.”

A yellow home is surrounded by mud and water
Peter Hirschfeld
/
Vermont Public
Michelle and Alan Tanner's home on Sutton Hollow Road in Sutton the morning after Thursday's flooding.

With her stepson’s help, Tanner evacuated through waist-deep water to higher ground. By then, she said, the brook was roaring past all sides of their yellow ranch. It had also inundated the barn that houses her and husband’s cattle and Shetland ponies.

Volunteers worked overnight to help move the animals to safety. A fleet of earth-moving equipment arrived Friday morning to begin removing large piles of silt and repair the mangled driveway.

A road is washed out
Brian Stevenson
/
Vermont Public
Sutton Hollow Road in Sutton was washed out in Thursday's flash flooding.

Tanner said she has no idea how much damage the flood has done to the home they’ve lived in for 25 years.

“It is horrible to realize that you got so many years into it, and it just can be gone,” Tanner said. “But I’m thankful that everyone is safe. You know, the animals and us, so that’s all that really matters.”

The Tanners’ home is one of several that got overtaken by the Calendar Brook Thursday.

Kayla Gray, 32, has lived in the “tight-knit” neighborhood since she was in fourth grade.

“I’m related to half of the town,” she joked Friday.

A man stands in a washed out driveway
Brian Stevenson
/
Vermont Public
David Gray examines his driveway on Calendar Brook Road in Sutton on Friday.

Gray, whose Calendar Brook Road home basement flooded Thursday, said the neighborhood had been living peaceably with its namesake river until the first flood hit, in the summer of 2023.

Thursday’s event, she said, is by far the worst.

“Never seen anything like this. I’ve seen floods here before — this yard always gets hit. But I’ve never seen anything on this stretch this bad,” Gray said.

Gray said family members from Lyndon stopped by to check on her Friday morning — the same family members whose home, on Red Village Road, was destroyed by flooding last summer.

Karen Degreenia’s two-story brown home is situated about 20 yards from the Calendar Brook. She and her husband evacuated when a fire department crew told her it was time to leave Thursday afternoon.

“I honestly thought this half of the house was toast,” she said.

A home with debris and standing water in the yard
Peter Hirschfeld
/
Vermont Public
The owner of this home on Calendar Brook Road in Sutton was away when flash floods ripped through the area on July 10, 2025.

Though the yard is an absolute mess, she said there’s surprisingly minimal damage to the structure. That’s welcome news since she and her husband are still trying to repair flood damage they experienced in July of 2024.

“It’s a small town, so we do what we can, but it’s definitely getting a little old at this point,” Degreenia said.

Lexi Krupp contributed reporting.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Peter Hirschfeld
The Vermont Statehouse is often called the people’s house. I am your eyes and ears there. I keep a close eye on how legislation could affect your life; I also regularly speak to the people who write that legislation.
See stories by Peter Hirschfeld