CMP plans major grid overhaul in greater Portland.

Central Maine Power wants to overhaul outdated electrical transmission and distribution systems around greater Portland.

The utility has proposed spending nearly $547 million in the first phase of upgrades that would include replacing and expanding poles, wires and electrical substations according to documents filed with the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

CMP spokesperson Dustin Wlodkowski said the region is Maine's economic engine, biggest population center and host of critical services.

But its electric infrastructure is insufficient to support more development or community climate goals that call to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by electrifying home appliances, heating and cooling, and transportation.

"In a nutshell, that's what we are saying we'd like to address," Wlodkowski said. "We physically need larger wire to address all the energy needs and the goals of these communities in years to come."

The proposal calls to build or expand new transmission lines and substations in Cumberland and Portland, according to the Public Utilities Commission.

"These lines really do so much more than just go through Falmouth or go through Yarmouth, they are really providing a foundation for the state's success," Wlodkowski said.

The agency is considering CMP's application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity the company needs to proceed with the development.

CMP is holding open houses over the next week as part of its outreach to residents who live near the proposed upgrades and may be directly impacted by the development.

Meetings will be held in:

Portland, Dec. 9 at Presumpscot Elementary School 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Westbrook, Dec. 11 at the Westbrook Community Center, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Cumberland, Dec. 15 at the Cumberland Town Hall, 5 p.m. - 7p.m.