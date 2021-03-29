-
Opponents of a 145-mile proposed transmission line through Western Maine are launching a second effort to let voters have a say on the project.Several…
-
In a devastating blow to opponents of Central Maine Power's controversial powerline proposal, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled Thursday that a…
-
Update 12:40 p.m. August 13, 2020: Maine court rules that the peoples' veto effort on CMP transmission line is unconstitutional. Maine’s highest court…
-
State regulators are fining Central Maine Power a half million dollars for sending out improper disconnection notices last winter.The notices implied that…
-
About two dozen current and former Maine legislators are calling on Hydro-Quebec to stop its campaign to influence November's ballot referendum on a…
-
More than 50 state lawmakers are calling on regulators to reject a proposal by Central Maine Power (CMP) that could allow it to charge ratepayers for…
-
There was more legal action Tuesday in the fight over Central Maine Power’s (CMP) proposed powerline through the state's western woods. One well-financed…
-
Opponents of Central Maine Power's proposed powerline through the state's western woods are lining up to formally challenge the Department of…
-
The company that owns Central Maine Power (CMP) is suing the state of Maine in Cumberland County Superior Court. Avangrid Networks, Inc., is saying that a…
-
The state's highest court has ruled that Maine voters will have their say on Central Maine Power's proposed billion-dollar powerline through western Maine…