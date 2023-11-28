Electricity rates to drop in 2024 for many Mainers

After a series of electricity rate hikes, some Maine ratepayers will see some relief starting in January.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday announced the new standard-offer rate for Versant customers in Hancock, Piscataquis, and Washington counties and most of Penobscot County.

"The standard offer rate for 2024 is about 30 percent lower than current rates," said PUC Chair Phil Bartlett. "This will save the average residential customer approximately 23 dollars per month, beginning next year."

On Wednesday, the PUC will announce the standard offer rate for customers of CMP, and for Versant customers in northern Maine.

Earlier this year, the PUC approved significant rate hikes for the delivery portion of the bills, for both Versant and CMP customers.