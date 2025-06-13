Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Public Utilities Commission approves rate hikes for CMP customers

Maine Public | By Molly Enking
Published June 13, 2025 at 5:27 PM EDT
CMP truck working to restore outage in Yarmouth on April 5, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
CMP truck working to restore outage in Yarmouth on April 5, 2024.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission has approved rate hikes for customers of Central Maine Power Company. For a typical residential customer, the increase will be nearly $5 per month.

PUC commissioner Patrick Scully said recovery from the storms of the past two years is part of what's to blame for rising costs.

"Storm costs are the largest driver of the overall distribution rate increase." And we're hopeful that the modest storm impacts to date in 2025 will help moderate the ACF adjustments next year."

Scully also says the ongoing work being done to 'harden' the grid against future damage should also help to mitigate further cost increases due to storms.
Molly Enking
Molly got her start in journalism covering national news at PBS NewsHour Weekend, and climate and environmental news at Grist. She received her MA from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism with a concentration in science reporting.
