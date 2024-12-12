© 2024 Maine Public

Tens of thousands of Mainers without power after Wednesday's storm

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz,
Nicole Ogrysko
Published December 12, 2024 at 10:55 AM EST
A Versant Power truck is pictured in this 2020 file photo.
Nina Mahaleris
/
BDN
A Versant Power truck is pictured in this 2020 file photo. 

Trees are down across the state and tens of thousand of Mainers are without power after Wednesday's storm brought heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

More than 63,000 customers are without power in Versant territory as of 10:30 a.m., according to the utility.

John Flynn, president of Versant Power, said crews are still assessing how long power restoration efforts will take.

"The weather is really excellent today. We do still have some winds along the coast, but nothing that would keep us from getting buckets in the air," Flynn said in an interview this morning. "So we expect to make really good progress today and tomorrow."

Crews have been working since 6 a.m. to remove downed trees and wires, Flynn said.

"It used to be in Maine when we had storms this time of year, the ground was frozen. The tree damage was less acute," he said. But as we're well aware, the ground is really saturated; it's not frozen. So [there has been] a lot tree movement. The combination of wind and trees really is what drove the damage that we're seeing today."

Central Maine Power reports less than 15,000 people are without power as of 10:30 a.m.

