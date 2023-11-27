© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Power outages linger after overnight storm

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published November 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST
FILE— Central Maine Power utility lines are seen, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Pownal, Maine. Rolling blackouts may hit New England if there's an extended cold snap this winter. The CEO of power grid operator ISO New England said the situation is "precarious" because natural gas is in shorter-than-normal supply and also subject to supply chain disruptions.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
The majority of Mainers who lost power Monday had it restored by the late afternoon.

High winds from the overnight storm knocked out power for more than 30,000 early Monday morning.

By mid-day that number fell, leaving around 11,000 without power.

As of 1:15 p.m., Central Maine Power reported more than 3,000 customers without power, with the most outages in York and Lincoln counties.

Versant Power said over 8,000 of its customers were without power just before 1:30 p.m., with many of those clustered along the Down East coast.

By 4 o'clock, the total number fell to less than five thousand.

At that time, CMP reported 500 customers without power, and Versant was reporting 4,300.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
