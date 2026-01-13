Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Boaters beware: North Atlantic right whales are back

CAI | By Amy Kolb Noyes
Published January 13, 2026 at 4:42 PM EST
Four North Atlantic right whales swimming and feeding
Center for Coastal Studies photo taken under NOAA permit 25740-02
These four North Atlantic Right Whales, identified as EgNo 5194, 5196, 3725 Swallowtail, and 2705 Silver, were among 33 spotted in Cape Cod Bay on Saturday, January 10.

On Saturday, Center for Coastal Studies aerial observers spotted 33 North Atlantic right whales in Cape Cod Bay. That's the most CCS has spotted in one January day since it began aerial surveys in 1998. It brings the total number of individuals CCS has observed this winter to 54 — a significant portion of the approximately 380 whales left in the population.

Annie Bartlett is a research assistant for the CCS Right Whale Ecology Program. She said the whales were subsurface feeding in small groups, which is unusual in January.

"We actually saw three of them feeding, Bartlett said. "Then another one popped up, so all of a sudden we just had four whales in close proximity to each other, coordinated feeding, and moving around together. And that’s always really cool to see."

Scientists from the New England Aquarium have also had productive aerial surveys so far this year. During two flights last week they spotted at least 23 individual North Atlantic right whales south of Nantucket.

As whales return to our area this winter and spring, Bartlet has this advice for boaters:

"Keep your eyes out, be safe," she said. "And, if you see a whale, keep your distance. Five hundred yards is what is required under the marine mammal protection act. So it can be exciting to see whales but if you’re on the water, stay away. They can be hard to spot and unpredictable."

Bartlett enjoys watching North Atlantic right whales from the air. But she says that’s not the only way to see them.

"What’s really great about right whales in Cape Cod Bay is that often times they’re very visible from shore," she said. "And that’s the safest way to watch them."

Ship strikes and fishing gear entanglements are among the greatest threats to critically endangered North Atlantic right whales. Speed restrictions are currently in place for large vessels and additional restrictions on smaller boats and fixed fishing gear go into effect February 1.
New England News Collaborative
Amy Kolb Noyes
Amy is an award-winning journalist who has worked in print and radio since 1991. In 2019 Amy was awarded a reporting fellowship from the Education Writers Association to report on the challenges facing small, independent colleges. Amy has a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University and an MFA from Vermont State University.
