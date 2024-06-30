An Unlikely Visitor: James Weldon Johnson

Tess and Brock travel to Wiscasset, ME, to investigate the scene of James Weldon Johnson’s tragic death in a train accident. Author Russell Rymer gives us a glimpse of Johnson's life as a Black poet, diplomat, novelist, and activist—Johnson was a jack of all trades, master of all. Poet C.S. Giscombe discuss Johnson’s The Autobiography of an Ex-Colored Man and finds surprising similarities to the tv cartoon Futurama.

Tess and Brock also meet with Melanie K. Edwards, Johnson’s great grandniece, who gives some insight into what her famous uncle was doing in Maine in the first place.

Mentioned:

The house:



James Weldon Johnson Bench in Wiscasset, ME

