Dead Writers Podcast
Dead Writers takes listeners inside famous American authors’ homes. Riffing on literature, history, home décor, gardens, and ghosts, literary critic Tess Chakkalakal and novelist Brock Clarke, bring great American writers, and the books they wrote, back from the dead.
Tess Chakkalakal is the creator, executive producer and host of Dead Writers. Brock Clarke is our co-host and writer.
Lisa Bartfai is the managing producer and executive editor. Our music is composed by Cedric Wilson, who also mixes the show. Ella Jones is our web editorial intern, and Mark Hoffman created our logo.
Dead Writers is produced with the generous support of our sponsors Bath Savings and listeners like you.
Episodes
Secret Encounter: Harriet Beecher Stowe
Tess and Brock stay close to home while studying Harriet Beecher Stowe, the 19th-century author famous for writing Uncle Tom’s Cabin. Susanna Aston tells the harrowing story of how Stowe harbored fugitive slave John Andrew Jackson, and how one decision can change the course of history.
Mr. Popularity: Henry Wadsworth-Longfellow
Tess and Brock get to know Henry Wadsworth-Longfellow, the so-called hometown poet of Portland, ME. To find out whether Longfellow’s fame is justified, Tess and Brock head down to the Wadsworth-Longfellow house in the center of town. Longfellow wrote his first poem and other works in the house, but the house doesn’t just honor him but the whole Longfellow family.
Who do you Love?: Edwin Arlington Robinson
Tess and Brock try to get on the same wavelength as Edwin Arlington Robinson, also known as EAR, by visiting his birthplace in Gardiner, ME. To get inside the head of the poet they talk with Richard Russo. Russo and EAR share more similarities than their status as Pulitzer prize winning Maine authors—both of their work focuses on growing up in small towns with big dreams.
Volcano: Edna St. Vincent Millay
Tess and Brock put the spotlight on Edna St. Vincent Millay, the 20th century poet and feminist icon. Millay was notorious for her active “social life” among the NYC art scene during the height of the roaring ‘20s, but Tess and Brock focus on her prolific writing. Poet Gillian Obsorne has admired Millay for her eloquent expression of feminine angst since she first read Millay as a teenager. And as an educator, she sees how it still speaks to young women today.
An Unlikely Visitor: James Weldon Johnson
Tess and Brock travel to Wiscasset, ME, to investigate the scene of James Weldon Johnson’s tragic death in a train accident. Author Russell Rymer gives us a glimpse of Johnson's life as a Black poet, diplomat, novelist, and activist—Johnson was a jack of all trades, master of all. Poet C.S. Giscombe discuss Johnson’s The Autobiography of an Ex-Colored Man and finds surprising similarities to the tv cartoon Futurama.
Making Friends at the Nathaniel Hawthorne House
Tess and Brock explore Nathanial Hawthorne’s childhood home in Raymond, Maine. Hawthorne’s writing colors the house as an idyllic childhood summer home and so it remains. Today, the local community uses the house as a space to come together—like it or not, Hawthorne! Tess and Brock remain persistent in their attempts to reveal the true story of Hawthorne and his house, but Hawthorne manages to keep up his image as a mysterious, and intensely private writer.
Girlfriends: Sarah Orne Jewett
Tess and Brock dive into the unconventional life of Sarah Orne Jewett by first venturing to Berwick Academy, the school that Jewett attended. As an alum, Jewett was somewhat of a “patron saint”, and there are still students there who read and relate to her wild ways. At Jewett’s house, Tess and Brock are fascinated by her desk due to its unexpected position and discuss Jewett’s lover, Annie Fields.