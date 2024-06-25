Dead Writers Podcast

Dead Writers takes listeners inside famous American authors’ homes. Riffing on literature, history, home décor, gardens, and ghosts, literary critic Tess Chakkalakal and novelist Brock Clarke, bring great American writers, and the books they wrote, back from the dead.

Tess Chakkalakal is the creator, executive producer and host of Dead Writers. Brock Clarke is our co-host and writer.

Lisa Bartfai is the managing producer and executive editor. Our music is composed by Cedric Wilson, who also mixes the show. Ella Jones is our web editorial intern, and Mark Hoffman created our logo.

Dead Writers is produced with the generous support of our sponsors Bath Savings and listeners like you.