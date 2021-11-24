© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture

The Portland Museum of Art has reached an agreement with its new union

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published November 24, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST
pma_craig_becker_-_courtesy_pma.jpg
Craig Becker
/
Courtesy Portland Museum of Art

The Portland Museum of Art has reached an agreement with its newly-formed union guaranteeing higher wages and benefits.

Maida Rosenstein, the president of UAW Local 2110, said negotiations went smoothly, and the new three-year contract guarantees workers six weeks of paid parental leave, as well as a higher starting wages beginning at $38,000 per year.

"People are either brought up to the minimum, or receive a 3 percent increase - whichever is greater," she said.

The new union was formed in April, as organizing efforts were launched at several other museums over the past year. Rosenstein said the pandemic has reinforced the need for increased pay and job security in the industry.

"Unionization hopefully will stabilize employment, will raise wages, will force museums and their corporate boards to recognize and account for the contribution of their own staff," she said.

In a joint release, the museum and union said they worked together to "ensure the best outcome" for staff members and the organization.

In a statement, museum director Mark Bessire said that that the institution is pleased with the contract and "deeply" values the staff and their contributions.

Arts and Culture
Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, D.C., to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
See stories by Robbie Feinberg
Related Content
pma_craig_becker_-_courtesy_pma_0.jpg
  1. Portland Museum of Art Employees Vote To Unionize