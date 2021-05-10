© 2021 Maine Public
Business and Economy

US Navy's Top Admiral Visits Bath Iron Works, Calls It 'A National Treasure'

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published May 10, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT
Bath Iron Works in January 2015.

BATH, Maine — The U.S. Navy's top officer has paid a visit to shipbuilder Bath Iron Works.

Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, toured ships that are under construction and spoke to shipyard workers and leaders on Monday.

Bath Iron Works is striving to get caught up on production of destroyers as the U.S. Navy faces growing competition from China and Russia. It's making progress after falling further behind during a two-month strike last summer.

Gilday said he liked the patriotism he saw in the workforce and called the shipyard "a national treasure."

Associated Press
