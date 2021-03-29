-
An employee at Bath Iron Works has been critically injured on the job.According to the Machinists Local S6 union, Garret Bailey was injured on Saturday…
-
Bath Iron Works says it’s continuing to implement extra health and safety protocols as the shipyard deals with dozens of cases of COVID-19.The shipyard…
-
Union members have ratified a new contract with Bath Iron Works."You know we took on Goliath and we held our own."Jay Wadleighn, who served on the union's…
-
Lawmakers and national union leaders rallied alongside members of Bath Iron Works’ largest union Saturday as the union continues to vote on a tentative…
-
Shipyard workers who have maintained pickets for nearly two months during a global pandemic are going to have the final say this week on a proposed labor…
-
A union representing striking production workers says a tentative agreement was reached with Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works to end a strike that…
-
BATH, Maine - A shipyard workers' union in Maine says talks with a Navy shipbuilder appear to be "breaking down" amid a strike that has gone on for more…
-
The union representing 4,300 striking shipbuilders at Bath Iron Works has requested through a federal mediator that both sides meet next week.Both the…
-
The union representing striking production workers at Bath Iron Works will meet with a federal mediator again on Tuesday.The union also has written to…
-
Members of Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works’ biggest union continue to strike, and on Tuesday the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace…