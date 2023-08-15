© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy

Bath Iron Works reaches tentative agreement on union contract

Nicole Ogrysko
Published August 15, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT
A shipyard worker walks to his car at the end of the workday at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine. With President Trump demanding more ships, the Navy is proposing the biggest shipbuilding boom since the end of the Cold War to meet potential threats from Russia and China.
Bath Iron Works has reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract with members of its largest union.

The agreement with the Machinists' Union Local S6 calls for pay raises of more than five-percent in the first year. Wages would increase across the board by another five percent in the second year, and another four-percent in the third.

Local S-6 did not immediately return a request for comment. In a statement, a spokesperson for Bath Iron Works says the substantial increases in wages and benefits is a sign that General Dynamics believes in its current workforce and wants to attract new talent. The company called the negotiations "professional and respectful."

Negotiations over a new contract began late last month. The last time the union went to the bargaining table with BIW was in 2020, and workers went on a nine-week strike.

