Bath Iron Works reaches tentative agreement on union contract

Bath Iron Works has reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract with members of its largest union.

The agreement with the Machinists' Union Local S6 calls for pay raises of more than five-percent in the first year. Wages would increase across the board by another five percent in the second year, and another four-percent in the third.

Local S-6 did not immediately return a request for comment. In a statement, a spokesperson for Bath Iron Works says the substantial increases in wages and benefits is a sign that General Dynamics believes in its current workforce and wants to attract new talent. The company called the negotiations "professional and respectful."

Negotiations over a new contract began late last month. The last time the union went to the bargaining table with BIW was in 2020, and workers went on a nine-week strike.