BIW to build another warship for U.S. Navy

Maine Public | By Nora Saks
Published August 1, 2025 at 5:27 PM EDT
A parking lot at BIW’s main shipyard on the Kennebec River in the South End of Bath.
Nora Saks
/
Maine Public
A parking lot at BIW’s main shipyard on the Kennebec River in the South End of Bath.

Bath Iron Works has been awarded a U.S. Navy contract to build another warship.

BIW has seven destroyers under construction and says the Navy has exercised an option to add a DDG-51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to the competitive multi-year contract awarded two years ago. The amount of the contract has not been disclosed.

In a press release, U.S. Senator Susan Collins, who chairs the Senate Appropriations committee, says the additional destroyer will "enhance our national security, protect good-paying Maine jobs, and provide long-term stability for the highly skilled men and women at BIW.”

The new ship, which will take years to build, will be named after marine Kyle Carpenter — the youngest living Medal of Honor recipient.
