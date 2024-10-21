© 2024 Maine Public

Federal defense spending rises in Maine, topping $4 billion in fiscal year 2023

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published October 21, 2024 at 5:41 PM EDT
A shipyard worker walks to his car at the end of the workday at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine. With President Trump demanding more ships, the Navy is proposing the biggest shipbuilding boom since the end of the Cold War to meet potential threats from Russia and China.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A shipyard worker walks to his car at the end of the workday at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine.

Federal defense spending in Maine rose to $4.2 billion in fiscal year 2023. That's an increase of more than 15% from the year before, according to a new report released by the Department of Defense, and the highest on record going back more than a decade.

Most of that money went to defense contractors. Bath Iron Works' parent company General Dynamics took in more than $2 billion in contracts, the largest single line-item.

The defense department's payroll in Maine topped $900 million in 2023.

The bulk of those dollars flowed to York County, home to several thousand civilian employees of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, and to Penobscot County, which hosts the Maine Air National Guard's refueling wing at the Bangor airport.

In total, defense spending accounted for 4.6% of Maine' GDP last year.
Bath Iron Works, General Dynamics, U.S. Department of Defense, Maine Air National Guard
