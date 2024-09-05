Bath Iron Works partners with YMCA for employee childcare

Bath Iron Works is partnering with the Bath Area Family YMCA to offer childcare for employees.

The YMCA will expand to offer 150 spots for children of Bath Iron Works employees.

Funding for the project was included in the 2023 Defense Appropriations bill, along with similar projects meant to help attract and retain workers in the defense industry.

The Bath Area Family YMCA currently offers childcare for 92 children, and nearly a quarter of those enrolled are the children of Bath Iron Works employees. Renovations will begin in the coming months, and the new center is expected to open next September.