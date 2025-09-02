Bangor Studio/Membership Department
New YMCA Early Learning Center in Brunswick aims to help BIW workers access childcare

Maine Public | By Nora Saks
Published September 2, 2025 at 4:55 PM EDT
Charles F. Krugh, president of General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, and Amy Vendt, CEO, Bath Area Family YMCA, cut a ribbon at the new Early Learning Center in Brunswick on Tuesday, Sept. 2, surrounded by BIW shipbuilders and their families and YMCA childcare staff.
Nora Saks
/
Maine Public
Charles F. Krugh, president of General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, and Amy Vendt, CEO, Bath Area Family YMCA, cut a ribbon at the new Early Learning Center in Brunswick on Tuesday, Sept. 2, surrounded by BIW shipbuilders and their families and YMCA childcare staff.

A new childcare center opening in Brunswick this week aims to ease the childcare burden for one of the state's largest employers.

More than 80 people of all ages turned out to celebrate the opening of the new Early Learning Center which, starting this week, is offering childcare for children aged three months old to five years old.

The new 10 classroom facility near Cooks Corner is a partnership between the Bath Area Family YMCA, Bath Iron Works, and the U.S. Navy. It provides up to 120 priority spots for employees at the shipyard, who build warships for the Navy.

"We're not just building ships, we are sustaining families and building future shipbuilders," said Charles Krugh, the president of General Dynamics-Bath Iron Works. "And we hope to get a lot of future shipbuilders coming through the childcare center."

According to the Amy Vendt, the CEO of the Bath Area Family YMCA, not all of the 132 total spots are currently filled, and there are still community spots available for toddlers and preschoolers.
Nora Saks
