Business and Economy

Maine Getting $45 Million To Repair Bridges In Central, Northern Areas

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published July 5, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT
mainedot bridge.PNG
Maine Department of Transportation
A truss bridge that crosses the Piscataquis River in the town of Medford.

HOWLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government is giving the state of Maine more than $45 million to rehabilitate deteriorating bridges.

The state's congressional delegation said the bridges are critical for residential traffic as well as transportation of freight in rural Maine. The bridges are located in Benedicta, Medway, Howland, Bangor, Hampden, and Pittsfield.

The funding is through the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Program. That program uses federal grants so communities can rebuild infrastructure that is in need of repair.

