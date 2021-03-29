-
According to an annual report from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, Maine ranks seventh in the country for its percentage of…
-
HAMPDEN, Maine - The state of Maine is replacing eight highway bridges and rehabilitating a ninth on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Bangor. The project…
-
Maine has received $61 million in federal funding to help repair and replace several of the state's aging bridges.Federal and state officials, including…
-
BATH, Maine - State officials are reviewing dozens of bridges around Maine after a Bath traffic accident in which a mother and child crashed through a…