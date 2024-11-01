© 2024 Maine Public

Maine DOT nets nearly $200 million in federal funding for infrastructure upgrades

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published November 1, 2024 at 6:10 AM EDT
Northbound traffic starts to get heavy on the Maine Turnpike, ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Saco, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Northbound traffic starts to get heavy on the Maine Turnpike, ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Saco, Maine.

Maine's Department of Transportation is getting nearly $200 million in federal funding for infrastructure upgrades across the state.

The DOT said it will use the bulk of the federal award — $70 million — to replace a handful of "deteriorating" bridges in Waterville and Sidney.

Another $60 million will go toward bridge upgrades and replacements on the I-395 corridor in Bangor and Brewer.

Beyond roadways, the DOT said it will also use the money to improve more than 140 miles of railroad track, allowing for higher operating speeds and better safety conditions.

Another sliver of funding from the Environmental Protection Agency will go toward electrification projects at four Maine ports.

The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Joe Biden in 2021 and supported by Maine's congressional delegation.
