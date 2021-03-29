-
According to an annual report from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, Maine ranks seventh in the country for its percentage of…
-
The Maine Department of Transportation says a 70-year-old bridge in the Bangor area will be demolished and replaced by a new structure.The department says…
-
Congressional leaders of both parties and President Donald Trump are calling for a fourth package to help restart the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic…
-
The Maine Department of Transportation released a three-year work plan that includes more than 2,000 projects worth nearly $2.6 billion. It also contains…
-
The ferry terminal that passengers use for trips to Vinalhaven island will be under construction until the spring so it can accommodate a new boat.The…
-
The state is expanding the display of "travel time" information on its major highways.“We're going to completely modernize over one hundred traffic…
-
The Maine Department of Transportation says it will no longer use a certain type of road sealant on travel lanes of state roads after investigating an…
-
Maine voters overwhelmingly approved a $105 million transportation bond proposal Tuesday.Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note says $85…
-
Historic preservation groups are suing state and federal transportation officials in an effort to save a steel bridge that connects Brunswick and Topsham.…
-
Maine has received $61 million in federal funding to help repair and replace several of the state's aging bridges.Federal and state officials, including…