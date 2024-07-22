New DOT bus route linking Portland to Lewiston-Auburn hits the road this week

Bus service between Lewiston and Portland is resuming this week, thanks to new pilot project funded by the Maine Department of Transportation.

DOT spokesperson Paul Merrill said the project is intended to test the waters.

"This is a bit experimental, in a way, to gauge what the demand is, and then reevaluate in two years whether we continue the program or do something different," he said. "It's meant to be commuter workforce transportation, but certainly anybody can and should use the service."

The buses will make eight total roundtrips each weekday, with timetables geared toward serving commuters. Buses will also run on a more limited timetable on weekends. A one way fare will cost $8.

Stops include Bates College, downtown Lewiston, Auburn Transportation Center, Auburn park and ride, Monument Square in Portland, and the Portland Transportation Center.

The new program marks a resumption of bus service between Maine's two largest cities after Concord Coach ended its Portland to Lewiston service last month.