© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

New DOT bus route linking Portland to Lewiston-Auburn hits the road this week

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published July 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
One of the buses that will serve the DOT's new route linking Portland with Lewiston-Auburn.
Maine Department of Transportation
One of the buses that will serve the DOT's new route linking Portland with Lewiston-Auburn.

Bus service between Lewiston and Portland is resuming this week, thanks to new pilot project funded by the Maine Department of Transportation.

DOT spokesperson Paul Merrill said the project is intended to test the waters.

"This is a bit experimental, in a way, to gauge what the demand is, and then reevaluate in two years whether we continue the program or do something different," he said. "It's meant to be commuter workforce transportation, but certainly anybody can and should use the service."

The buses will make eight total roundtrips each weekday, with timetables geared toward serving commuters. Buses will also run on a more limited timetable on weekends. A one way fare will cost $8.

Stops include Bates College, downtown Lewiston, Auburn Transportation Center, Auburn park and ride, Monument Square in Portland, and the Portland Transportation Center.

The new program marks a resumption of bus service between Maine's two largest cities after Concord Coach ended its Portland to Lewiston service last month.
Tags
News Maine Department of Transportationpublic transportationbus service
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider