Federal official highlights new Maine hybrid ferry

Federal Transit Administration acting administrator Veronica Vanterpool also announced an additional grant to Maine to help fund construction of a second hybrid ferry and install electric charging equipment at the terminals in Lincolnville and Islesboro.

The acting administrator of the Federal Transit Administration, Veronica Vanterpool, joined Maine Transportation officials in Rhode Island Monday, highlighting construction of a hybrid ferry being built there for the Maine State Ferry Service.

The Maine Department of Transportation Chief Engineer Joyce Taylor, said the new vessel, the Captain Almer Dinsmore, will serve two purposes.

It will "serve our clients and our customers that are out on the islands here in Maine, or visit Maine," she said. Taylor added, "we also want to do what we can to support using less fossil fuels."

The Dinsmore is to run between Lincolnville and Islesboro. Ferry project manager Mackenzie Kersbergen says the ferry will be able to make about half of the one hour round-trip on electric power.

Vanderpool, the federal transit chief also announced Monday an additional $16.6 million grant for Maine. It will pay for installing charging facilities at the Lincolnville and Islesboro ferry terminals.